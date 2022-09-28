The Henderson Woman’s Forum will launch its 88th fiscal year with the first of five planned meetings on Thursday, October 13, at the Henderson Civic Center. Kim Posderic, of the Dallas area, will present a review of the book Clan of the Cave Bear, by Jean M. Auel. It is a moving saga about people, relationships, and the boundaries of love.
The meeting will begin at Noon with lunch catered by Snowflake Bakery.
Henderson Woman’s Forum is open to all women from Henderson and the surrounding area. Members are encouraged to invite guests, although a formal invitation is not required for attendance in view of membership. Reservations for the October meeting must be made before Monday, October 10, 2022, by calling the luncheon chairperson, Claudia Morgan-Gray, at 903-646-0506, or by emailing hendersonwomansforum@gmail.com. The luncheon cost is $16.
Henderson Woman’s Forum was organized in 1934 as a way for local women to come together socially for entertaining and informative programs. Today the organization is moving forward with the times. More information regarding the organization can be found on FaceBook at Henderson Woman’s Forum.
Meetings are held from Noon to one o’clock so that working women can participate. Members have opportunities for professional networking, enjoy a pleasant lunch with friends, and the bonus of an informative and/or entertaining program. The meetings are planned for the second Thursdays in the months of October and November, then again in February, March, and April, and normally take place at the Henderson Civic Center.