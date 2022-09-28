HWF

The Henderson Woman’s Forum will launch its 88th fiscal year with the first of five planned meetings on Thursday, October 13, at the Henderson Civic Center.  Kim Posderic, of the Dallas area, will present a review of the book Clan of the Cave Bear,   by Jean M. Auel. It is a moving saga about people, relationships, and the boundaries of love.

The meeting will begin at Noon with lunch catered by Snowflake Bakery.

