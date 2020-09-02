Henderson ISD has reported eight more students and four staff members testing positive for COVID-19. They also reported three more recoveries.
One student was last on the high school campus on August 24, 2020.
One student was last on the high school campus on August 26, 2020.
Four students were last on the high school campus on August 28, 2020.
Two students were last on the middle school campus on August 28, 2020.
Three staff members were last on the high school campus on August 28, 2020
One staff member was last on the elementary school campus on August 26, 2020
School administration is notifying all staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with these employees or students. The areas of campus where the employees and students had contact are being cleaned and sanitized. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials are asking all of the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
These additions bring the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases within Henderson Independent School District up to 59 with 38 high school students testing positive, eight high school staff, five middle school students, two middle school staff, four primary students, and two primary staff.
The recovery total is currently up to eight with the three new additions.