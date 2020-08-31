Henderson ISD has been informed of eight students and one staff member who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One student was last on the high school campus on August 14, 2020.
One student was last on the high school campus on August 21, 2020.
Two of the students were last on the high school campus on August 24, 2020.
One student was last on the high school campus on August 25, 2020.
One student was last on the middle school campus on August 25, 2020.
One student was last on the high school campus on August 26, 2020.
The employee was last on the high school campus on August 25, 2020.
School officials are directly notifying all staff and parents of students who had close contact with these students and employee.
Staff is deep-cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the students and the employee had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, the administration is asking all high school, middle school, and intermediate school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
These additions bring totals to:
27 High School students;
4 High School staff;
3 Middle School students;
2 Middle School staff; and
3 Primary students.
Recoveries have yet to be reported but school officials have stated that this information will be shared as soon as reports are received.