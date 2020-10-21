Henderson’s Economic Development Corporation has called on the efforts of Dr. Ray Perryman and his team of economic strategists at The Perryman Group to work towards the best possible growth plan for industry within the city.
In an early afternoon HEDCO meeting, Dr. Perryman delivered a presentation reflecting the group’s analysis of the factors most important to the growth of Henderson and Rusk County. According to Perryman’s research, the city has shown a slight population decrease while the county has shown the opposite, a finding that is common among smaller rural towns.
Also, a common factor among smaller towns is the slightly lower percentage of residents obtaining levels of higher education and the salary gap between those holding degrees and those that don’t. Analysis of these instances typically shows that once residents of these more rural areas obtain degrees necessary to hold higher-paying jobs, they tend to relocate to areas of larger economic growth.
With the closure of mining facilities within Rusk County and an inability to build upon the land left behind, Perryman suggested utilizing the space for renewable energy resources as this industrial group is showing growth with the nation’s push toward more energy-efficient vehicles.
With the impending improvements to the area rail system, Perryman summarized that shipping and warehousing could be a potentially successful industry for the area.
With no other agenda items set for the day’s meeting, the group was left to pose more localized questions to Perryman regarding the city’s potential switch to a type B economic development board or a mix of both A and B. He surmised that both options have proven to work within different environments, so ruling out the decision to have that conversation between city and county government wouldn’t be wise.
HEDCO Executive Director, John Clary, brought to the board’s attention the need to develop a name for the upcoming industrial park that would make outside vendors willing to utilize the space available.
He also addressed the city’s interest in creating a sports complex that would serve to create a level of sports tourism within the city, as the facilities would be made available for use in tournaments unrelated to Rusk County sports.