An empty spot in the Ebenezer Baptist Church worship team has been filled beyond expectation with the introduction of new Worship Pastor and Artist in Residence, Brandon Beene.
“We were losing our former Worship and Youth Pastor,” said Executive Pastor Matt Gholson of the journey that brought the Beene family into the Ebenezer fold. “He was going to Cuero to be an Executive Pastor.”
“We had Brandon [Beene] and his family down for our Freedom Fest, just to enjoy the worship. They came down to do that and at the same time I had a need for someone to handle the worship and they weren’t able to travel due to COVID-19. They filled in some while we went through this search and they went into an interim status and eventually, they became full-time.”
The Beenes aren’t your run-of-the-mill East Texas country church-goers, these snazzy California expatriates have been touring the country for the last 20 years performing and promoting their many Southern Gospel albums.
Beene and wife Chrysta have performed together as The Beene Family along with Shandon and Landon Beene since 1997. After 14 Spirit-filled years, the group returned to their roots in April of 2011 for a final California performance.
From the ashes of The Beene Family arose The Beenes with Brandon and Chrysta venturing out on their own to release several albums and spending another 10 years in their traveling life ministry.
“We were in Tennessee most of those years until about 5 years ago,” said Beene of his previous 20 years as a professional touring Gospel artist. “We moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area just to be a bit more centrally located within the country since we were flying so much.”
Eventually, Beene’s daughter Savannah reached an age where the constant touring had become difficult so the melodious group started putting down real roots.
The Beene’s have recently released their first album including the dulcet tones of their teenage tag-along.
An instant success, the album soared to #4 on the Christian music charts where it held for over 24 hours. It remained on the Christian Top 100 charts for a week and went to #79 on the iTunes charts which include every available genre.
“It was crazy to be able to tell my daughter, ‘Look your album is right next to Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.’”
“We made it during the COVID 2020 time frame,” said Beene, “and we wanted to put out something that would just give people hope. It feels like Sunday dinner after a really good service at church.”
“I think that’s how we feel about our Sunday morning worship services, too,” Beene continued, “We want people to feel comfortable. We want people to feel at home. We want them to feel encouraged and lifted and just to create an atmosphere where they’re allowing God to work in their lives.”
An excellent addition to an already stupendous church family, Sunday can’t arrive quick enough that we might hear even beyond the glass doors and brick facade the Beene family and the entire congregation lift their voices to the Lord.