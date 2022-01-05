Rusk County seniors, get your pens ready. Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. is accepting scholarship applications as of January 3, 2022.
This year the Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. will be awarding 30 $5,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
Scholarship information and applications are available from the business offices in Henderson, Livingston, and Waskom. Completed scholarship applications must be returned to Eastex Telephone no later than March 1, 2022.
The applicant must be a high school senior and a member of the immediate family of an active member and reside within an Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. exchange as of January 1.
An active member is defined as a subscriber receiving local service/dial tone from an Eastex Telephone Cooperative, Inc. exchange excluding employees, directors, and their dependents.