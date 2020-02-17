East Texas Treatment Facility, owned and operated by Management & Training Corporation, is working in conjunction with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce to gather donations of gently used women’s clothing items to enable their female offenders the opportunity to leave the facility in modest, feminine attire.
In previous years all of ETTF’s offenders were clothed in the same type of attire upon release. This clothing was clearly tailored toward a male’s body type and was of a plain if not institutional nature.
ETTF’s Gender Responsive group, led by Assistant Warden Elizabeth Tyson, created the Dress for Success initiative in which female offenders were issued modest, business casual outfits upon release. The hope was that the transition from a prison jumpsuit into actual feminine attire might bring on a boost in confidence, and give these ladies an outfit suitable for job hunting, or conducting interviews. “These females should have appropriate clothing to wear home and build their self-esteem and confidence,” said Tyson.
The response has been almost immediate and plainly visible. These ladies now walk with their heads held high as they take those final steps toward freedom. This confidence boost paired with the education they received while incarcerated at ETTF could create lasting change in the lives of this oft-overlooked segment of the population.
The outpouring of community support for this project was overwhelming following the first request. With donation totals at nearly 1,000 clothing items, hundreds of women benefitted. The second outcry for assistance produced nearly 700 donations.
As a short-term facility, the need for donations is nearly constant. A donation drop point has been created within Henderson’s Chamber of Commerce and business owners can donate throughout the year. Donation requests for the general public are only made on a quarterly basis.
Gently-used, modest, professional tops and bottoms are still needed. Items cannot be offender specific and no undergarments, jewelry, or shoes are accepted. The need for larger sizes and pant options appears to be the most prevalent.