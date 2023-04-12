Marshall’s Texas State Technical College hosted a welding competition for local high school students to showcase their talent and put their skills to the test on March 30.

The welding competition was held at the TSTC campus in Marshall and featured over 130 students across 27 different local area high schools. The students were divided into two separate divisions to allow the freshmen and sophomores to compete in the junior division, and the juniors and seniors to compete in the senior division. The competition was the same for each group, however, with both being asked to make a 6.5-inch cube out of steel with a single hole cut out on one side.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription