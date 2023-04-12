Marshall’s Texas State Technical College hosted a welding competition for local high school students to showcase their talent and put their skills to the test on March 30.
The welding competition was held at the TSTC campus in Marshall and featured over 130 students across 27 different local area high schools. The students were divided into two separate divisions to allow the freshmen and sophomores to compete in the junior division, and the juniors and seniors to compete in the senior division. The competition was the same for each group, however, with both being asked to make a 6.5-inch cube out of steel with a single hole cut out on one side.
Sponsored by the manufacturing company Komatsu, the welding competition was bolstered by a range of scholarships available for the senior division, which could be applied to any field of study at TSTC. Third place won a $900 scholarship, second place won a $1,500 scholarship, and first place won a $2,000 scholarship. SkillsUSA also donated a $500-per-semester TSTC scholarship to the first-place winner. For the junior division, winners received gift cards with third place winning $100, second place winning $200,and first place winning $250.
The sponsoring company Komatsu also provided three judges to oversee the event. The criteria they based the judging process on for the welding competition was primarily in the appearance and quality — specifically the squareness of the cubes — and the quality of the student’s torch-cutting skills.
“To some degree, it gives them a chance to see the things that they don’t see in normal life,” said welding engineer for Komatsu and one of the judges for the competition, Andrew Winkler. “It gave them the chance to weld on something that’s not just a nice little corner or two flat plates set together. They have to do a mix of skills, some cutting skills, and some grinding and some welding.”
Participating schools included Atlanta, Beckville, Bloomburg, Carthage, Chapel Hill, Chisum, Como-Pickton, Cushing, Elkhart, Henderson, Jefferson, Kilgore, Liberty Eylau, Lufkin, Marshall, Maud, New Boston, Overton, Pittsburg, Rains, Spring Hill, Tatum, Waskom, Westwood, Whitehouse, Woodville and Yantis.
TSTC offers Welding Technology courses at each of its 10 campuses across the state of Texas, while Marshall’s campus offers an occupational skills achievement award and various certificates of completion in the program. This is all designed to accomplish the original mission of TSTC, to place more Texans in great paying jobs, something that truly resonates with the lead instructor for Marshall’s Welding Program, Russell Hutcherson, and stood out amongst the competition.
“I really appreciated the effort that everybody involved in the competition put forth,” said Hutcherson. “People’s willingness to help the younger generation get where they need to be in life, because life is hard enough as is, but having a little bit of help along the way is monumental to success.”
With a wide range of opportunities in the workforce for welding, TSTC is eager to promote all the different ways that students can pursue this career from the oil field and pipeline to general construction and more. Competitions like the one held at TSTC’s campus can help to offer direction for interested students to not only advance their skillset, but also network for future opportunities.
“The camaraderie that was made in such a short 12-hour time span was really cool,” said Hutcherson. “Seeing everybody get to come together and hang out, ask questions, talk and learn together, and make new connections in the industry.”
“I talked to some students who were on the fence if they wanted to do welding as a career,” said Hutcherson. “This competition really helped spark their interest at what all welding could do for them and what it all can be.”
The TSTC welding competition sought to facilitate opportunities beyond the classroom and get students excited for the day-to-day prospects of how their career can unfold. Hutcherson says these opportunities can better help to spark the interest of students at just how much welding can offer them and what it all can be.
“Something cool about welding is that it’s needed all around the world,” explained Hutcherson. “They have a lot of options. We help guide them and we try to figure out what they want to do for work. If they want to do a particular process, we train them up and then we help to guide them in the right direction for it.”
Welding Technology is one of nine programs at TSTC that also have a money-back guarantee as well. As part of the college’s commitment to participating students, if they do not have a job in their field within six months after graduation for one of the nine available programs, they will receive a full refund of their tuition.
“The sky’s the limit when it comes to welding,” Hutcherson continued. “If you want to do it, there really ain’t anything holding you back.”