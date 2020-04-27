East Texas Giving Day, April 28, is upon us and now is a critical time for the community to support its local non-profits who do so much for our friends and neighbors through times of crisis. This day is a great opportunity for those who have not yet donated to the 2020 campaign or for those who wish to make an additional donation to do so.
With furloughs, closures and business restrictions, a struggling economy, and an ever-growing need for assistance in most households, now is the time when our local United Way steps in to help fulfill the needs of the community.
“Our 2020 campaign theme is ‘Our Community Needs Us,’ said United Way of Rusk County Executive Director, Tracey Lopez. ‘That is true now more than ever. We announced our 2020 campaign in September of last year and we had no idea how appropriate our campaign theme would be going into 2020!”
Now more than ever United Way of Rusk County needs to ensure their donation goals are met so they can continue to fund agencies like the Henderson Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army, and Crossroads Family Care along with more than 20 other organizations they support. Some of the agencies supported by United Way are serving as critical resources during the shelter in place orders as they are supplying food, healthcare, and even providing rent for those directly affected by COVID-19.
Donations are down due to the shelter in place orders and other restrictions inflicted by the onset of this pandemic. Many individuals donated through payroll deduction, some of whom have lost their jobs and are no longer able to pay out their pledge. Company match programs have been affected by layoffs and closures and for the most part, people are nervous about giving money at the moment. With so few still working and no secure end in sight the notion of helping others falls by the wayside compared to ensuring your family’s needs are met.
The Truist Foundation recently made a nation-wide grant of 3 million dollars to United Way in direct response to COVID-19. United Way of Rusk County received $2,600 which was immediately distributed to agencies throughout the county who are on the front lines assisting those directly effected by COVID-19.
With only 83% of their $230,000 goal met for the year they could use help from the community in which they give so generously. To donate you can visit www.EastTexasGivingDay.org and search for United Way of Rusk County and click the DONATE NOW button.
Situations can change in an instant and those able to afford a donation now may need these exact services later. Remember, donate now.