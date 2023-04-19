Members of the East Texas Baptist Association celebrated the ongoing 39 year career of servitude of Rev. John McGuire, in Monday evening’s combined meeting turned revival.

All across the crowded Family Life Center of Mount Enterprise’s First Baptist Church, tears were shed, hands were raised, and prayers were said, as the organization’s regular business meeting and the celebration of Rev. McGuire turned into a prayer service, as hearts were touched by the powerful message delivered by Dr. Nathan Lorick, Executive Director of the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention. Dr. Lorick, spoke on the power of earnest prayer, referencing the book of Acts and the struggles of an imprisoned Paul, whose freedom was gained through his community of prayer warriors.

