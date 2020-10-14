Early voting has officially kicked off with the Rusk County Elections Office opening its doors at 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, for those who can’t wait to vote their conscience.
Early voting is held only at the Rusk County Elections Office at 204 N. Main St. in Henderson, with curbside voting available for voters physically unable to enter the polling location. Early voting will run throughout the remainder of October, ending at 5 p.m. October 30.
Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 23, the Elections Office will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., a departure from the regular 8 - 5 p.m. schedule offered the remainder of the early voting season.
For those citizens new to the voting process, be sure to bring a valid photo ID (i.e. Tx Driver Licence, Tx Election ID Certificate, Handgun License, Passport) when you visit the polls. If you do not possess and cannot obtain one of those forms of identification, you will need to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and show an original copy of a Birth Certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document with your name and address.
For Spanish-speaking voters, ballot entries are labeled in both English and Spanish to accommodate the potential language barrier.
For those ballot areas with a write-in option, below is a reminder of available write-in candidates.
NAME OF CANDIDATE OFFICE SOUGHT
(Nombre del Candidato) (Puesto Oficial Solicitado)
President R. Boddie/Eric C.Stoneham President/Vice President
Brian Carroll/Amar Patel President/Vice President
Todd Cella/Tim Cella President/Vice President
Jesse Cuellar/Jimmy Monreal President/Vice President
Tom Hoefling/Andy Prior President/Vice President
Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier President/Vice President
Abram Loeb/Jennifer Jairala President/Vice President
Robert Morrow/Anne Beckett President/Vice President
Kasey Wells/Rachel Wells President/Vice President
Ricardo Turullols-Bonilla U.S. Senator
David Guy Constable Pct. No. 4
Rand Cates Constable Pct. No. 5