With approximately three months before the general election on November 3, 2020 Governor Gregg Abbott has extended early voting for Texas.
Abbot signed a proclamation on July 27, 2020 to extend early voting by almost one week. This date was moved from October 19 to October 13 to vote by personal appearance and will continue until early voting ends on October 30.
The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.
“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”
Most active voters both conservative and liberal, claim that this election is the most important one in decades. It will shape what our nation will look like four years from now. However, if you are not registered you are not eligible to vote. Applications must be turned in at least 30 days prior to November 3, 2020.
The guidelines to register to vote are:
You are a United States citizen;
You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day;
You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
You may mail your application to Rusk County Elections P.O. Box 668 Henderson, Texas 75653. For more information contact the Rusk County Elections Office at 903-657-0321