The Texas Primary Elections are just around the corner with early voting beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 and continuing until Friday, Feb. 28.
There is no Monday voting prior because President’s Day is Feb. 17.
On the two Tuesday voting days, the polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The rest of the period, including Saturday, Feb 22, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Many people don’t realize just how important voting is. Not only does it give each voter a voice, but it encourages democracy,” said the Rusk County chief election officer, Kaitlin Smith. “The early voting period helps people find time in their busy schedules to vote and in return, helps us to keep lines at bay on Election Day.”
Both political parties will hold primary activities on March 3.
There are contested races in federal, state and county offices from the Presidential Primary election all the way down ballot to county-level constable’s positions.