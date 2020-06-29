Early voting for the 2020 Primary runoff begins Monday June 29 with Election Day held on Tuesday July 14. All early voting will take place at the Rusk County Elections Office located at 204 North Main Street in Henderson.
Dates for early voting will be June 29 and 30, July 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will not be any early voting July 3 through July 5. The polls will re-open Monday July 6 through July 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidates on the ballot are:
Rusk County Sheriff – Jeff Price, Incumbent and John Wayne Valdez
Rusk County Constable 1 – Richard Stanley and Michael D. Smith
Rusk County Precinct 1 County Commissioner – Randy Gaut and Shannon Thompson
Voting on Election Day July 14 will take place at the following locations:
Overton Community Center South Meadowbrook Drive, Overton
Chandler Street Church of Christ 2700 Chandler Street, Kilgore
New London Community Center 125 Tyner Street, New London
Centre Presbyterian Church 8531 FM 2011 Longview (Corner of FM 2011 & Highway 322)
Stewart 13606 FM 782 North, Henderson
Sherman R. Smith Community Center 231 North Hood Street, Tatum
Henderson Civic Center 1005 Highway 64 West, Henderson
Minden 11389 CR 317 South, Henderson (Corner of CR 317 & FM 1798)
Mounty Enterprise Community Center 300 NW 2nd Street, Mt. Enterprise
South Main Church of Christ Multipurpose Building 402 South Main, Henderson (Enter off of South Van Buren Street)
Carlisle 2541 Highway 42 South, Price
County Barn Precinct #4 13612 FM 1798 West, Henderson