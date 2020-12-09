TYLER - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on US259 approximately 2.7 miles south of Kilgore in Rusk county at approximately 6:55 a.m., December 8, 2020,
The preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling south on US259 going into a left-hand curve. The Dodge drifted off the west side of the roadway, striking a guardrail with the front right of the vehicle. The Dodge continued traveling south on the improved shoulder until it went into a side skid, causing it to leave the roadway to the west. The Dodge then rolled and struck several trees with the left side causing the driver to be ejected. The Dodge came to rest wedged between two trees on the west side of the roadway facing north.
The driver, 50-year-old, Bryan Powell, of Henderson, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #1, Pat McCrory. Mr. Powell was transported to the Crawford Funeral Home in Henderson.
The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.