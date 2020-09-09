Crash

A three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 259 and Highway 84, in Mt. Enterprise, sent one to the hospital early Tuesday morning. 

Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, the driver of a white Toyota Camry failed to halt at the four-way stop hitting a Dodge Durango. The impact sent the Camry careening into a third vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe. 

The driver of the Tahoe was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. She has since been released and is in good condition. 

