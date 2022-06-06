Henderson’s Boy Scouts of America Girl Troop 219 has yet another scout seeking her Eagle Scout badge.
Every Eagle Scout candidate is required to design and lead a major project in their community, to demonstrate the leadership skills learned through the Scouting program. Life Scout Dani Harrison has chosen Henderson Police Department as the beneficiary of her Eagle Scout community project, in which she aims to create a United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) approved training facility for the HPD’s growing K9 force, the first of its kind in Rusk County. This project is near and dear to Harrison’s heart as her mother is a service dog trainer, and her godfather is new HPD officer and K9 Basco Foundation creater Tony Villalobos.
“We’re excited to see this project come to fruition,” said beneficiary HPD Chief Chad Taylor. “It’s a thing that we discussed a long time ago that just never grew legs. We’re all grateful that she thought of us. It says a lot about the community. This is going to be unique and stands to benefit so many units from around the area.”
“More trained K9 dogs mean more drug busts and fewer drugs in our county. I am so proud of her vision and hard work on this project,” boasted Harrison’s Scout leader Shana Moland. “This will be a game-changer for our county.”
The facility will be located adjacent to HPD’s firearm qualification range and will allow officers to qualify their dogs and keep up with necessary training requirements without the hassle of long-distance travel as there are no nearby training grounds.
She spent hours investigating USPCA requirements and obstacles regularly used on certified courses and even down to the construction diagram for each obstacle. Harrison’s vision will include hurdles, an A-frame climbing wall, and a dog walk, which is a balance beam for the four-legged fuzz. Trainers will find a window hurdle, a tunnel, a low crawl, a broad jump, and a scent wall where they can fill hidden spaces in a wall with specific scent markers to test the dog’s ability to detect various substances.
She’s even managed to secure the donation of a car to the project that handlers might use to train their dogs on proper vehicle search techniques.
An integral part of Harrison’s project is fundraising as this project will be supported completely by donations. She has created a GoFundMe account for the project which can be found at https://gofund.me/9b398fb6, with a goal of $5,000 which is expected to exceed the finances needed to complete the project. As a bonus for HPD, any extra money will be donated to the K9 unit for the purchase of vests or gear and medical expenses that might arise.
While she is actively seeking monetary and supply donations, she would gladly accept the volunteered skills of any local craftsman for the swiftly approaching July 23, 2022, build date. “She has lots of scouts and unqualified people that are going to come and help but she’s looking for skilled labor,” said Moland of the novice crew expected to help with the project.
“All of it’s going to be done in one day,” explained Harrison of her gung-ho plan to quickly complete this mammoth undertaking. “I’ll have stations set up for each group to work on one obstacle, but it should be a one-day thing. It’ll be all day but still just one day.”