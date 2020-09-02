According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County jumped to 81, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 705 positive cases within the county, a single-digit decrease from the last report.
Total reported cases within the state are at 612,969, with a testing total of 4,961,553. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 12,536, an increase from last report’s 11,395, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 507,499, another substantial increase from the 478,752 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related casualty only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 26 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 273 offenders having recovered and 10 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 12 have recovered. ETTF also reports seven offenders in medical isolation with 97 on medical restriction. The unit is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 193,830 offenders and 63,210 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 20,613 offenders and 4,351 staff members having shown positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 17,784 offenders and 3,308 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have jumped to 1,965 from last week’s 1,086 with active employee cases dropping to 1,023. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state climbed slightly to 139 with an additional 45 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 20 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total dropped to 20 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.