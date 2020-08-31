According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County remained at 48, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has not announced any updates for the remainder of this week due to preparations for possible inclement weather due to Hurricane Laura. All numbers relative to RCOEM reported are from Monday’s update.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 709 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but no response has ever been received.
Total reported cases within the state are at 597,737, with a testing total of 4,793,914. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 12,070, an increase from last report’s 11,395, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 478,752, another substantial increase from the 457,182 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related casualty only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 265 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates three active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 290 offenders having recovered and 11 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 10 have recovered. ETTF also reports five offenders in medical isolation with 97 on medical restriction. The unit is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 192,704 offenders and 62,371 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 19,678 offenders and 4,320 staff members having shown positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 17,744 offenders and 3,236 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped to 1,086 from last week’s 1,229 with active employee cases dropping to 1,063. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state climbed slightly to 135 with an additional 45 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 20 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total increased to 21 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.