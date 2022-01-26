The Rusk County Groundwater Conservation District (RCGCD) is monitoring the current dry spell that began in the fall and its effect on groundwater levels.
For the period of September 2021 through November 2021 about 50% of the average precipitation fell across the county. The spring and summer of 2021 were relatively wet, but that changed this fall. It’s a reminder of how quickly things can change. As of late January, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that most of East Texas, including Rusk County, is in the severe drought category. There are pockets of extreme drought, even in Rusk County. The outlook by the Climate Prediction Center shows drought persisting for Rusk County through the end of April. Let’s hope and pray we get some rain!
Despite the recent dry spell and as of December 2021, groundwater levels were still about 0.7 ft. above January 2021. Therefore, 2021 ended better than it began in terms of groundwater levels. Levels were the highest in June 2021 at 1.8 ft. above January 2021 levels and levels fell 0.4 ft. in July. This is not unusual as water usage is higher in the summer months. August saw a small rise (0.02 ft.) in levels. In October through December 2021, water levels fell about 0.6 ft. On the positive side, water use is typically lower in the fall and winter months as compared to the spring and summer months, so not as much water is being taken from the aquifer. This can and will change if dry weather persists into the spring and summer as water use increases. Water levels in the aquifer would drop.
The aquifers in Rusk County recharge at different rates. Some areas see a quicker recharge from precipitation than others. Shallow water depths recharge more quickly than parts of aquifers where the distance to the water level is much greater. In addition sandy soils recharge quicker than clayey soils.
RCGCD urges Rusk County residents to be mindful of water conservation not only in dry spells but in wet spells – basically all the time. It also believes in the importance of citizens making water conservation practices a habit. Encouraging children to conserve water can foster lifelong water conservation practices. While Rusk County is in a favorable geographical area for precipitation, about 45 inches of rain per year on average, it is beneficial to think long term regarding the conservation of groundwater resources.
A few indoor conservation tips include taking shorter showers, turning off the water faucet while brushing your teeth or shaving, installing low flow toilets, checking toilet-related plumbing to prevent water loss, using restrictive shower heads, and not running the water faucet needlessly while cooking or cleaning dishes. Some outdoor conservation tips include rainwater harvesting (rain barrels), planting drought tolerant plants, mulching areas around trees and shrubs, and utilizing rain sensors on irrigation systems to prevent watering during rain events. During the winter months, protect outdoor plumbing and faucets and water well plumbing from freezing temperatures. Leaks due to frozen plumbing lead to water loss.
To learn more about RCGCD visit www.rcgcd.org. Click on the “Education” link of the homepage and go to the “Water Conservation” link for water conservation ideas. Like us on Facebook!