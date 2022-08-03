The relentless heat and drought conditions have led to a hay shortage in Rusk County, and local providers are feeling the impact.
“It’s dwindling very quickly,” says Whitney Welch Howard, manager at the Brooks Country Farm and Feed store in Henderson, where she says hay sells out almost as soon as it gets restocked.
As reported in mid-July by Rusk County Extension Agent, Jamie Sugg, hay production is at about 25% of normal, a significant drop in an area of the state that typically enjoys abundant rain.
“We’re better off than central and west Texas,” he says. “So, in general, we are probably selling more than we are buying. And we’re not selling much.” He adds that the local producers he’s talked to aren’t selling anything until they know their own needs are met.
According to Jason Davis, owner of The Ranch Farm and Hand store in Henderson, a normal year would mean getting three bales of hay per acre, but this year it’s down to one bale. The scarcity has meant higher prices and a tricky balancing act for him.
“The producer has to make a living, and we have to make a profit,” Davis says. “But there’s only so much you can markup.”
“It’s terrible,” says Seth Hancock of Henderson, who has been baling hay to sell for over five years. The fields he cuts, lush and green on a good year, are a sea of brown these days, and he’s had to keep pushing back cuttings to give the parched grass more time to grow.
Jimmy Berry, owner of Henderson Ranch & Feed, has struggled to find round bales at a price he’s willing to pay, not just for his store but for his own cattle. The prevalence of scammers is another nuisance during the hay shortage, he says. Fraudulent hay sellers are all over social media and online marketplaces, and Berry warns that people should be careful to never prepay for hay they haven’t seen in person.
“The biggest red flags are they want a deposit upfront and will give every excuse as to why,” says Susan Pohlman, who runs an animal sanctuary in West Texas and admins for a Facebook group that monitors and warns people about potential hay scammers throughout the state. She adds that it is particularly bad this year, with fraudulent hay sellers spamming social media with frequently used tags and stealing photos from legitimate vendors.
Berry says that grain sales are up, as customers turn to feeding their livestock more protein than they normally would at this time of year to supplement the lack of hay.
“Our customers’ attitudes have stayed good,” said Berry. “We’re not liking it, but we’re accepting it.”
Cliff Sanders, owner of Sanders Ranch in Overton, is similarly pragmatic. “It’s the weather. It is what it is. We cannot change it. We have to live with it,” he said. He closely monitors rainfall every year and says that the current drought is similar to conditions in 2011 and 1998. He blames La Niña, and due to the cyclical nature of that weather phenomenon, he’s optimistic that it will get better.
The large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and strong trade winds during a La Niña pattern causes warm and dry conditions throughout the southern and western parts of the United States. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), we’ve been in a La Niña pattern since 2020, a rare “triple-dip” for the phenomenon that has only happened twice since 1950.
For farmers like Sanders, one more hay cutting looks possible this summer. And if it rains a little more, he says there could be two.