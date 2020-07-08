According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have increased to 52, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities decreased to two, from last report’s 158, as TDCJ representatives have had time to compile data from their state-wide testing of offenders and employees.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 122 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 67 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. This drastic spike in positive diagnoses is being attributed to the increase in mobile testing. “A large number of the new cases reported came from two large testing events held in Carlisle and Henderson,” said RCOEM representatives on their thrice-weekly COVID update, “although people who tested positive from Rusk County (which are included in our numbers) may not live in those specific areas.” Rusk County’s death toll stands at three.
Total reported cases within the state are at 200,557, with a testing total of 2,431,861. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 2,655, a substantial increase from last report’s 2,296, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 103,782, a massive increase from the 74,496 last reported.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates one offender testing positive, as well as one active employee case, at Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail facility with 155 patients having recovered, East Texas Treatment Facility reports one active case with six offenders having recovered. TDCJ reports that 125,584 offenders and 38,460 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 9,488 offenders and 1,782 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 7,325 offenders listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand at 84 with 33 pending cause of death investigation. The employee death total has risen to nine.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM and Texas Department of Criminal Justice on their Facebook pages and find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.