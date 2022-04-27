Henderson ISD Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb has graduated from the nationally acclaimed Thompson Leadership Academy, completing more than 200 hours of professional development focused on developing leadership skills in an educational setting.
“The leadership academy is one of the best professional development institutes I have participated in my entire career,” said Lamb. “I learned a substantial amount of information pertaining to leading and developing people.”
The program, held in monthly sessions over the course of a school year, is designed to challenge Superintendents’ critical thinking skills and allow for constructive collaboration between leaders of a variety of districts.
“It is not often you get challenged, stretched, and developed – all in the same experience,” explained Lamb. “It honestly pushed my cognitive horsepower into overdrive, but, at the same time, allowed my emotional flexibility
to be polished. I thoroughly enjoyed the learning environment and the professional setting to acquire knowledge from Superintendents around the state.”
A majority of the HISD school board joined Lamb in one of the later sessions which was designed to challenge the group to work together in developing leadership and putting students first. Lamb now joins an alumni network of more than 750 superintendents from across the nation, both current and retired, who have also graduated from the leadership academy.
“It was truly a transformational experience,” said Lamb, summing up the entire program.