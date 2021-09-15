The Reverend Dr. David Dykes, former Pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will be the guest speaker at the First Baptist Church (FBC) in Henderson Sunday September 19. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Dr. Dykes pastored at Green Acres Baptist Church for 30 up until his retirement on August 31. The Church’s worship services were televised weekly throughout East Texas.
“Dr. Dykes was considered East Texas’ Pastor and we’re honored to him here at the Church,” said Pastor Dr. David Higgs.
According to Green Acres Baptist Church’s website Dr. Dykes announced his retirement to his Church on Sunday February 28. He served as pastor of the Church since 1991 and in the 66-year history of the Church he was the longest-serving pastor and the first to retire.
The Church has over 17,000-members and was known for its mission involvement locally and around the world.
Dr. Dykes started preaching in 1970 and holds several degrees. He is also author of nineteen nonfiction books.