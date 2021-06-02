According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 34 from last week’s total of 37.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,275 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of nine from the total last reported total of 2,266. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,886, an increase of nine from the last reported total of 3,870. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,753.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 25,491 with a reported 19,747 molecular tests, 2,134 antibody tests, and 3,610 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 108.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 123 newly confirmed cases within the state with 3 newly reported fatalities, as of May 31, 2021.
Vaccination opportunity within the county remains strong as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 50 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported having 175 Johnson & Johnson and 66 Pfizer vaccines available. Walmart pharmacy, in Henderson, has reported 25 Johnson & Johnson and 60 Moderna vaccines in stock while Overton pharmacy continued to report having 800 Moderna vaccines. Tatum’s Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy reported 50 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Henderson’s CVS Pharmacy reported the availability of 2,317 Pfizer vaccines while Walgreens reported having 280 Moderna vaccines.
Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, Walgreens at 903-655-7561, and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Walmart Pharmacy can be reached at 903-657-2757 and Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154. Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy in Tatum is available at 903-947-2174. CVS in Henderson can be reached at 903-657-7586.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 26,574 vaccines administered in Rusk County which represents the full vaccination of 26.05% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 25,670.
DSHS reported a total of 15,453 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 12,121 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC reporting one.
ETTF reported having one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 544,814 offenders and 238,782 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,643 offenders and a total of 11,744 staff members testing positive and 33,189 offenders and 11,368 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases remained at 75, while active employee cases dropped to 215. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 157, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 68 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 47 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.