According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues its downward trend with a total of 280, another huge drop from Sunday’s total of 527.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,525 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 14 from the total last reported total of 4,511. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,630, an increase of 308 from the last reported total of 7,322. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,553.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 43,290, with 33,016 molecular tests conducted along with 2,361 antibody tests and 7,913 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 168, an increase of four from Sunday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,870 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 35 newly-reported fatalities as of October 18, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 40,372 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 40.34% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,601 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 18,771 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 72.96%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and two from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported four.
ETTF reported having seven offenders in medical isolation and 141 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported two offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 55.53%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,182 active offender cases, a decrease of 242 from Sunday’s reported total of 1,424, and 545 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of four from the 549 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 173, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 64 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 70 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.