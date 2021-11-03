According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues their downward trend with a total of 136, another substantial drop from Sunday’s total of 178.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,536 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 5 from the total last reported total of 4,531. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,841, an increase of 15 from the last reported total of 7,826. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,619.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 44,263, with 33,727 molecular tests conducted along with 2,375 antibody tests and 8,161 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 179, an increase of one from Sunday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 922 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 19 newly-reported fatalities as of November 2, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 41,186 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 41.36% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,940 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,246 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 73.88%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 10 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported five employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported four.
ETTF reported having 10 offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC reported having no offenders in isolation or medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 57.82%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and the newly reopened Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 38.43% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 833 active offender cases, a decrease of eight from Sunday’s reported total of 841, and 486 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 14 from the 500 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 185, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 29. A total of 62 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 71 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.