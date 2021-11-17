According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues their downward trend with a total of 61, a drop of 14 from Sunday’s total of 75.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,519 total confirmed cases within the county, a decrease of eight from the total last reported total of 4,527. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,916, an increase of four from the last reported total of 7,912. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,641.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 45,335, with 34,326 molecular tests conducted along with 2,392 antibody tests and 8,617 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 185.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,386 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 89 newly-reported fatalities as of November 15, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 41,898 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 38.32% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,260 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,6387 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 67.44%. More than 2,635 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having six offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC reported having no offenders in isolation or medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 60.32%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and the newly reopened Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 38.46% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 863 active offender cases, an increase of 33 from Sunday’s reported total of 836, and 467 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 13 from the 454 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 213, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 57 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.