PALS staff deal with mess as local misers turn donation drop off into dumpster site
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading The Henderson News.
Please sign up to subscribe to The Henderson News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$12.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$30.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
PALS staff deal with mess as local misers turn donation drop off into dumpster site
Executive Director April Stevens and her PALS Re-Sale Shop and Henderson Food Bank staff are urging area residents to stop using their donation drop as a dump site for unusable home goods, clothes, and household trash.
Stevens has battled this particular problem for a number of years with instances increasing in regularity and size in recent days. As the group’s frustration has mounted, they have taken steps to curb the destructive dumping, beginning with frequent calls to the Henderson Police Department and reaching its breaking point with the installation of security cameras on the site.
“With people stealing usable items and others emptying entire houses onto our driveway we had to do something,” said an obviously flustered Stevens. “We have images and videos and are prepared to submit them to the authorities with the intent to press charges.”
The PALS Re-Sale Shop is a non profit volunteer organization created to help out Henderson and Rusk County residents in need. The expense incurred in the clean-up and disposal of mountains of discarded mattresses, destroyed furniture, damaged home decor, unusable clothing options, and personal items eats into the group’s dedicated funding. Funding which is earmarked for the purchase of foodstuffs to distribute to the more than 400 families benefitting from the programs offered by Stevens and her staff.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.