As record numbers of residents remain unemployed in Rusk County due to COVID-19 and Gov. Abbott’s business restrictions Henderson Interchurch Ministries has been assisting families in need more than ever. 

This growth in assistance requested has caused a significant need for HIM as shelves are quickly becoming bare and choices are becoming constantly slimmer for families coming in search of their next meal. 

HIM volunteers have expressed the necessity for the following items, in hopes of filling the shelves and continuing to offer assistance to our community.

Vienna Sausage

Canned Soup (Hearty)

Canned Chili

Canned Diced Tomatoes

Peanut Butter

Canned Beans

Ramen Noodles

Rice

Canned Chicken

Chicken Broth

Beef Broth

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Donations can be dropped off at The Henderson News office at 1711 Hwy. 79 S., the Henderson Chamber of Commerce at 201 N. Main, or Henderson Interchurch Ministries at 769 State Highway 64 W.

