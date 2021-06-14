Dollar Tree officially opened its doors at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the old Stage building at the Henderson Plaza Shopping Center. The store will be open 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, the store will be open 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Dollar Tree is a discount store that sells products for $1, with the exception of a few higher-quality items that are usually $3 or $5. Until the grand opening, the closest Dollar Tree was in Kilgore.
The store’s aisles and parking lot were packed with customers shopping through the store’s inventory.
Dollar Tree is also currently hiring sales associates. Those who are interested can contact the store for more details or apply online at www.dollartree.com/careers.