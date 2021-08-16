The successful educational series Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes will return this September to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office, in cooperation with the Rusk County Leadership Encouraging Activity & Nutrition (LEAN) Coalition.
The five-week series of courses will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, September 2, with a Getting Started presentation by Sallie Warren, Registered Dietician, which will explain how food affects your blood glucose. Week two will dig deeper into the nutritional aspect of life with diabetes in Registered Nurse Mary Young’s Are you Eating the Right Number of Carbohydrates, while the next session goes Beyond the Diet with Uma Pai. Week four takes attendees Beyond Diet and Physical Activity with Bettye Scarborough, Registered Nurse, explaining how to improve blood glucose control with medication. Week five will conclude the series with Nurse Practitioner Micah Norman and Celebrating Diabetes Control While Avoiding Complications which might be the favorite class as it deals with having your cake and eating it, too.
These free informative courses are brought to the community through grant funding.
Those wishing to participate in the Do Well, Be Well series can register by contacting Rusk County Extension Agent Liz Buckner by email at e-buckner@tamu.edu or call 903-657-0376 or Rusk County Community Coordinator Debbie McCoy at dmccoy@co.rusk.tx.us or call 903-655-0280.