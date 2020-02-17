Nearly 60 Henderson high school classrooms are getting a technology update thanks to a $100,000 investment made by the school board Tuesday evening.
Technology Director Kevin Bryan told the board the equipment was badly needed.
“The biggest need is audio-visual technology in the classrooms,” said Bryan as he showed the board photos from a few of the classes. Some of the rooms include projectors that are only bright enough to see with the lights completely off.
“The current equipment was installed in 2009, so it is now 10 years old.” Bryan noted that most of the projectors are not compatible with current computers. “That all have VGA connectors and all of our laptops now use HMDI.”
Bryan said the district would replace the projectors with flat-screen televisions, which will be more convenient and should require less maintenance. Projectors will still be installed in larger facilities including the library and the choir room. Also, a new projector system will be installed in the high school gymnasium, which frequently serves as an auditorium for large presentations.
The funding had already been earmarked for the project in the current budget.
The board also heard two presentations from the district’s assistant superintendents.
Dr. Stephanie Bonneau, updated the board on recent benchmark testing conducted across the district. The tests are given twice a year, once in the fall and once in the spring to gauge student progress. She noted that students on all campuses performed well but still provided clues on how to improve.
“We are already using the data to make sure that we’re not going into Spring with gaps in skills,” said Bonneau, noting that teachers have met, and are working on strategies to help students do better next time.
Shannon Bennett, the person responsible for student operations, briefed the board on recent discipline data.
“This may look like a lot of discipline issues,” said Bennett. “But when you compare these statistics with other districts, they are actually very good.” Bennett noted that the biggest number of issues were violations of the code of conduct at the elementary and middle schools while skipping school and insubordination were the common problems at the high school.
Bennett noted that freshman tend to have more issues with general discipline while seniors typically have more truancy issues. He said the district is working on a number of strategies to reduce the number discipline problems.
“We use this data by looking at what we’ve done to address these issues at the end of the year and see if we’ve made an impact. Then we can make adjustments as needed.”
In other business, the board took the following action:
• Heard a report from Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb on enrollment and attendance. Lamb said enrollment is steady at 3,410 and attendance is running at 95.4 percent, which is just below the target of 96 percent. Lamb noted that the district had been hit with bouts of flu, which has dropped the average attendance.
• Lamb reported that 307 of the districts more than 500 employees qualified for the new $1,000 perfect attendance incentive during the fall semester. Lamb said that represented around 60 percent of employees, up considerably from the 11 percent that had perfect attendance last year.
• Approved the minutes from previous meetings held on Jan. 14, and 22, along with the check register for January.
• Approved a policy update including several changes required by the 86th session of the Texas Legislature in 2019.
• Approved the financial audit presented to the board last month.
• Held an executive session to discuss the resignation of seven teachers from various campuses as well as discuss a piece of property located near Pine Hill.
• Met in executive session to consider contract renewals for the district administrators including the renewal Lamb’s contract.
• Set the dates for a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m., on Feb. 20, a work session at 5:30 p.m. for March 3, and the regular monthly board meeting at 5:30 p.m., for March 17.