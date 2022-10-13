MEISD hosts groundbreaking ceremony in anticipation of new campus construction
Mount Enterprise ISD Superintendent Dr. Chance Mays and the school’s Board of Trustees dug in their heels and dirtied those golden shovels during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
After a year of planning, construction on the exciting new High School building and cafeteria complex is set to begin within the next couple of weeks.
“We’d like to thank everyone for coming tonight,” said an excited Mays to the small crowd, to include Mount Enterprise Mayor Jim Reese. “This is an historic day for Mt. Enterprise ISD and we’re so thankful.”
Former Superintendent and driving force behind the 2021 bond election which allows MEISD to embark on this long-awaited campus expansion, Byron Jordan was asked to participate in the ceremony in honor of the hard work and dedication he showed toward the school district, especially in the battle to create this opportunity for growth.
“We’re so excited for our community and for our school district,” continued Mays but most of all we’re excited for our students.”