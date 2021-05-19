Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received 32 brand new ballistics vests donated by the Dickey Foundation during an early afternoon luncheon provided by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit out of Tyler.
The Dickey Foundation, headed by the Dickey family matriarch Maurine Dickey provides much-needed equipment to all branches of first-responder to include helmets, shields, respiratory masks, and overall support. The foundation’s reach is national but events like Monday’s RCSO donation are common.
“I’m happy that we could make this happen for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department”, said Dickey “I’m excited to see the County Judge and Commissioners here. It’s always good to see community support for these departments and you guys couldn’t have asked for a better Sheriff.”
“This is the first step in preparing the Sheriff’s Office for the work they’re being asked to perform,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “ I said it all along, I said it during the campaign, and I said since I’ve been in this office, I can’t send them out to do their jobs if I don’t give them the equipment and the training that they need. We put our money where our mouth is and this is the first step. This is the most updated technology there is with these shields. Studies have shown that getting the weight off the belt and onto the outer carrier is going to save the guy’s backs and hips. Every one of us that’s been doing this any length of time all have back issues and this is going to help them tremendously.”
The excitement in the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office training room was palpable as deputies enjoyed their lunch but could not wait to dig into the stacks of Safariland boxes to find their personally fitted vests.