The Optimist Club of Henderson has chosen their Boy and Girl of the Month for October. This month’s designees are Maggi Brianne Dickerson, daughter of Sean and Casi Dickerson and Adrian Deshawn Pryor, son of Alton and Sandra Pryor.
Honoree Maggi Dickerson is a proud member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club and Future Farmers of America. She is especially proud of managing a full load of honors courses and “making it through” Mrs. Clifton and Mrs. Herrera’s classes.
Dickerson participates in both, Henderson High School Softball and Excel Elite Softball and is the HHS Mascot. She believes her involvement in these activities has helped her create lifelong friendships and memories that she will cherish forever.
Dickerson is affiliated with First United Methodist Church. She volunteers her time to read to children in the SPARK program and enjoys participating in the DNOW services. She feels that her engagement in these religious programs has opened her eyes to the miracles that God works.
She would like to thank her parents for the countless hours on the road to softball games and for “riding this rollercoaster we tend to call life” with her.
Honoree Adrian Pryor is a senior representative of the Key Club and a member of the National Honors Society. He is proud to have been inducted into NHS and receiving a Certificate of Excellence from the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Pryor has received All-District honorable mention in football, twice, and advanced to Regionals twice in the 4x200 relay in the three years he’s participated in the Varsity track team. He has also played in the percussion section in Band for two years.
He feels his participation in these extracurricular activities have made him a better student because he’s been kept active, social and involved. They have also made him a better citizen because they’ve kept him involved with the community and he feels as though he represented Henderson with excellence.
Pryor is involved with Pryor Hill Baptist Church. He functions as the church’s Sunday school secretary and clerk. He believes his involvement with the church has influenced his worldview and opened him to the “man upstairs.”
He would like to thank his parents for guiding him to the good in the world and providing him with more than he needed. He’s also grateful that they are supportive of everything in which he is involved.