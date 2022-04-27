Friday night’s 4th Annual Designer Purse BINGO, Rusk-Panola County Children’s Advocacy Center’s blowout fundraiser, boasted a packed house and a surprise auction that sent donation totals through the roof.
A first in Designer Purse BINGO history, return caller Brant Bane played to a sold-out crowd, his sharp and witty repartee leading to a few “Oscar-worthy” moments as he and a party-goer replayed a paraphrased moment in recent television history. The loaded banquet hall of the Rusk County Youth Expo Center was awash with tipsy giggles and ribald wisecracks as coworkers, friends, family, even some strangers to one another cut loose and let the evening’s fun take over.
The overly excited shouts of BINGO were drowned out only by the catcalls of the crowd as some of Henderson’s favorite firefighters, police officers, and EMTs paraded through the aisles modeling the name-brand bags up for grabs. Local EMT, Michael Hefner, was the sassiest showout as he strutted his stuff through the entire crowd drawing laughs and posing for photos.
One HFD fireman, in particular, became the center of attention when a surprise auction was held to win a date with him, with all proceeds going to RPCCAC.
Callahan Walton went up for bid with shouted offers and building excitement the auction’s first round ended with a total of $1,000. The lucky bidder returned Walton to the auction block and the bidding war started again in full force. This final battle ended with a second total of $2,250 and the surprising donation of the “winnings”.
Brittany Bane was the lucky recipient of the donated date and neither Walton or Bane appeared saddened by the auction’s outcome.
B4s, O69s, and excited shouts of BINGO continued on late into the evening with games played for the gorgeous Michael Kors, Coach, Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton bags and Kendra Scott jewelry.