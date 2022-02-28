Get those daubers ready for the 4th Annual Designer Purse BINGO benefitting the Rusk-Panola County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Tickets are officially on sale for this highly anticipated event with links to purchase found on RPCCAC’s Facebook page and on their website at www.rusk-panolacac.org. You can also visit their offices at 610 US Hwy. 79 N. in Henderson to pick up tickets which include a set of 10 BINGO cards.
The doors to the Rusk County Youth Expo Center will open at 5:15 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, with BINGO starting at 6 p.m. Appetizers and refreshments will be served with complimentary beer and wine provided.
Among the many prizes available, two Louis Vuitton purses will be up for grabs with separate games played solely for these items. Special cards will be sold at the event for these special prizes.
Event coordinators are still seeking sponsors and ask that all interested make arrangements by April 1, 2022, to make time for media and advertising recognition and reserved seating. Platinum sponsors pay $5000 and receive reserved tables for 16 people with signage and a banner, sponsor’s name and logo printed on all media and purse tables displays, social media and radio shout outs, one year hyperlink from the RCCAC website directly to the sponsor company’s site, and private concierge service with premium beverages.
Gold level sponsorships cost $2500 and come with a reserved table for eight with signage and a banner, sponsor’s name and logo on printed media, a social media shout-out, six months website hyperlink, and concierge service shared with Silver and Bronze sponsors. Silver sponsors pay $750 for a reserved table for eight with signage, social media shout-outs, and three months of website hyperlink while Bronze sponsors get a reserved table for eight and shared concierge service for $500.
Groups of eight can reserve tables for $450.