“The Museum has learned that by allowing the children to connect history to a person or activity, it will come alive and be more significant to the child.” - Susan Weaver
Henderson’s Depot Museum will be hosting the 15th Annual Grandparent’s Day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 10, at its 514 N. High location.
This day has been set aside to help connect the generations and allow the younger to experience the elder lifestyle first hand while creating lasting memories between grandparents and their tiny blessings. The day proves to be both educational and exciting with activities like carousel and wagon rides, a petting zoo, and a demonstration on homemade ice cream, which will quickly turn into post picnic lunch desert.
Fun and games will be available to all.