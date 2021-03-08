During Thursday’s Commissioners Court meeting Vickie Armstrong of the Depot Museum shared the events summary for 2020. The overall attendance was only 1,517 compared to 35,512 in 2019. All scheduled field trips were canceled due to COVID as was the 14th Annual Grandparents Day and Folk Art Day for School Children.
Armstrong also told the Commissioners that CenterPoint Energy made a donation to be used to purchase new toys for the Discovery Center from the money they donated to the Syrup Festival that was canceled last year.
Not all was dismal as Armstrong said, “Monday March 8 we will reopen the Discovery Center Museum in full. Let’s be smart about it if you’re sick stay home and masks are a personal preference.”
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez presented the Sheriffs Office Racial Profiling Report. There will be several changes next year with some changes in the criteria. The report was prior to Valdez becoming Sheriff. He also gave the annual Sheriff’s Chapter 59 Seizure Report.
“I’m happy to report that it is accurate,” said Sheriff Valdez.
At the Commissioners last meeting the Sheriff asked for a credit card for the department to be used only for online training classes but the agenda item was tabled until this meeting for further research. It was addressed again at this meeting but the Sheriff told the Commissioners that the card was no longer needed because the County Auditor Rebekah Acres had worked out a method for those needing online training in the Sheriff’s Department could take the required classes without a credit card.
Also approved was for the Rusk County Library to accept a $100 donation from the Renaissance Club as well as to discard materials to be deemed surplus.