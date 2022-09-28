Tempers flared and decorum departed in September’s Overton Economic Development Corporation meeting as discussion and action continued on Overton’s golf course.
City Manager Shane West brought before the OEDC board a new opportunity to purchase ten slightly used golf carts while saving a substantial amount of money with quicker delivery of the carts. Confusion about the actual cost quoted and a lack of documentation sparked some contention about the approval of the purchase. Board member Roger Moore stated that the group should wait until some documentation could be produced verifying the agreed-upon cost of the carts. He also questioned whether the seller could be contacted to verify the purchase price. With pressure from the seller, West hoped to gain quick approval from the board to complete the sale before the opportunity was lost.
“We can forget it,” said West, not responding well to the pushback from Moore. “We know we’re saving money. If you want to do that good if you don’t, to Hell with it. I don’t know about price, sorry about that. I mean we can sit here and talk about it all night long but it ain’t no use talking about it. Do it or shut the son of a b***h down.”
With decorum out the window, board member Faithe Jackson joined the fray with her motion to approve the undocumented purchase saying, “S**t or get off the pot.”
The motion was seconded, with the vote leading Moore to state, “I just think we need to know what it is,” in explanation of his vote against the purchase. With tensions already high, the continuation of the conversation led to a less passive outburst from West questioning Moore’s memory of the conversation with the seller, who stated that he acknowledged that the price was cheaper, but didn’t know by what margins.
“It’s cheaper,” responded West. “What difference does it make?”
West aggressively questioned OEDC President Chris Hall about his knowledge of the price discussion. Hall also stated that he couldn’t remember the exact quoted cost. “He told you the same thing he told Robert,” egged West. “Unless he’s a lying son of a b***h.”
“I don’t care what we do,” continued West. “Shut that mother f****r down.”
The tirade continued into the second agenda item surrounding clubhouse repairs for the golf course, with West donning his trademark cowboy hat and stomping out of the meeting room, saying, “I don’t know what they’re going to f*****g do. There’s people that want to repair the clubhouse, do stuff, spend money, use their own time...”
The board motioned to table the agenda item until quotes for the work could be obtained but not before the return of West to the dais, “Yeah, we’re trying to screw the city and everybody else out of God d**m money. I’m sick of it.”
Despite the approved motion to table the discussion, talks continued with Jackson urging the board to approve the purchase of supplies to begin repairs to the clubhouse.
“Keep it below $10,000 so we don’t have to take it before the council,” joked Mayor Curtis Gilbert.
A follow-up motion was made and approved to allot $9,500 to purchase supplies.
Overton’s Finance Director gave a brief update of the OEDC financial records.
After reimbursement for street repairs and payments to Longview Asphalt, and Reclamation Contractors, and for assistance from Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut, OEDC’s street repair fund dipped to just over $8,857 from more than $42,000. Checks written to Lacy Survey for remarking of property at the corner of the City lake and for reimbursement for the recently purchased golf course mowers were also subtracted from this specific fund.
A nearly $12,000 sales tax deposit saw OEDC general funds jump to $362,027. Uncleared checks from the last month’s meeting were subtracted from this amount leaving a total of $294,162.
OEDC board member Roger Moore questioned line items titled Project Check Requested, which were said to be payments made toward a grant match for the city’s walking trail project, at a rate of $32,000. The city finance director was also unaware of the origin of these line items and showed no payments to be made regarding the trail or grant match but had never seen the checks in question.
“I honestly am not sure, that’s been there for a while,” said Chasteen of the mysterious expense. “It may have been there when I started this because I don’t have any checks for the walking trail.”
Board member Faithe Jackson questioned when the city’s CARES Act funds would be transferred to OEDC accounts for the reimbursement of a $50,000 loan made to the city in 2021 to help cover employee payroll and existing city debt.
“I don’t think you can. Grant Works has got to okay all of that, and I don’t know if the City at that time told OEDC they could do that with that money or was they gonna take where they repaired stuff and put towards that, but as far as like on the CARES Act money you got to go before Grant Works and you’ve got to tell them what you’re going to do with it and they’ve got to approve that. And if you don’t go before them, the government can take that money back, and make you pay them back with 8% interest. So I don’t know if it was even legal,” said City Manager West of OEDC’s arrangement with the City to accept repayment via the CARES Act funds.
OEDC Board Member Faithe Jackson agreed with West, declaring that she too questioned the legality of the agreement.
“That’s what I thought,” said Jackson. “Is it even legal, because I did know when they were doing all that, ‘Hey, the bank won’t give us a loan so y’all do it and we’ll pay you back with the CARES Act.’ So I thought to myself that has to be used for certain things. You can’t use it as a loan, so I questioned that from the beginning if that was even legal.”
The city’s Finance Director recommended repayment of the loan could be handled through OEDC payment for city services which have previously been billed at $1,000 per month and covers administrative services such as bookkeeping, audits, and record keeping. Chasteen suggested the city bill OEDC for these services and reimburse the money as an installment on the repayment of the loan.