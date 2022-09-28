Overton
Stephen

Tempers flared and decorum departed in September’s Overton Economic Development Corporation meeting as discussion and action continued on Overton’s golf course. 

City Manager Shane West brought before the OEDC board a new opportunity to purchase ten slightly used golf carts while saving a substantial amount of money with quicker delivery of the carts. Confusion about the actual cost quoted and a lack of documentation sparked some contention about the approval of the purchase. Board member Roger Moore stated that the group should wait until some documentation could be produced verifying the agreed-upon cost of the carts. He also questioned whether the seller could be contacted to verify the purchase price. With pressure from the seller, West hoped to gain quick approval from the board to complete the sale before the opportunity was lost. 

