Crime rates for the City of Henderson took a huge plunge for the month of November, with the slightest increase in assaults reported.
Henderson Police Department received 706 calls for service, a monumental decrease from last month’s 834. Of these calls, 655 were dispatched calls, with 51 being officer initiated.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 82 citations, a dramatic decrease from September’s total of 104.
Burglaries dropped substantially, with the cumulative total standing at 21 compared to last month’s 35. Included in this total are eight reported burglaries of a building, six recorded burglaries of a habitation, with one burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, and five burglaries of a vehicle, with one burglary of a vehicle with criminal intent.
Assault cases for the month fell dramatically, with the aggregate total of assaults standing at 31, including the specific charges of 24 counts of assault, six counts of aggravated assault; one count of aggravated assault against a pregnant person causing bodily injury, and one aggravated assault impeding breath. There was an additional charge of leaving a child in a vehicle.
Reports of theft dropped minimally, with a total of 17 compared to last month’s 22. In addition, there was one charge of theft of a driver license.
HPD’s K-9 officers were busy in November, netting a total of Over 10 grams of methamphetamine, 29 units (pills) of Xanax, and over 20 grams of Marijuana. These busy officers aided in eight arrests and 38 traffic stops for November.
There were 127 written warnings issued, a minor increase compared to last month’s 216. HPD responded to 23 motor vehicle collisions, a substantial increase from last month’s 31. With no obvious connection apart from the standard spatial unawareness observed with most accidents, HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of their surroundings, especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Reports of driving while intoxicated rose to four.
November’s crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in November, included the following:
• 24 counts of assault;
• 17 counts of theft;
• Nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;
•Eight counts of possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass;
• Six counts of aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation;
• Five counts of burglary of a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and forgery;
• Four counts of driving while intoxicated and credit/debit card abuse;
• Two counts of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, failure to stop and give information after an accident, fraudulent use of identifying information, failure to stop and give information after an accident, illegal dumping, interference with an emergency telephone call, possession of marijuana, reckless damage, and theft of a firearm;
• One count of online solicitation of a minor with intent to make sexual contact, assault of a pregnant person causing bodily injury, mail theft, leaving a child in a vehicle, delivery of a controlled substance, theft of a driver license, possession of child pornography, burglary of a vehicle with criminal intent, harassment, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, failure to comply upon striking an unattended vehicle, and minor in possession of tobacco.