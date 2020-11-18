Crime rates for the City of Henderson increased for the month of October with a noted uptick in aggravated cases of assault, while burglary of a vehicle cases skyrocketed.
Henderson Police Department received 834 calls for service, a substantial increase from last month’s 751. Of these calls, 772 were dispatched calls, with 62 being officer initiated.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 104 citations, a dramatic increase from September’s total of 89.
Burglaries increased substantially, with the cumulative total standing at 35 compared to last month’s 15. Included in this total are four reported burglaries of a building, four recorded burglaries of a habitation, with one burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, and 26 burglaries of a vehicle.
Assault cases for the month increased dramatically, with the aggregate total of assaults standing at 35, including the specific charges of 21 counts of assault, five counts of aggravated assault; five counts of aggravated assault impeding breath or circulation, three counts of sexual assault; and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. There were additional charges of sexual performance by a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, and injury to a child reckless endangerment.
Reports of theft dropped minimally, with a total of 22 compared to last month’s 30.
HPD’s K-9 officers were busy in October, netting a total of 4.16 ounces of marijuana, two ounces of heroin, three pounds of methamphetamine, and three firearms.
There were 216 written warnings issued, a minor increase compared to last month’s 213. HPD responded to 31 motor vehicle collisions, a slight increase from last month’s 26. With no obvious connection apart from the standard spatial unawareness observed with most accidents, HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of your surroundings, especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Reports of driving while intoxicated dropped to two while possession of alcohol in a vehicle climbed to two.
Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in October, included the following:
• 26 counts of burglary of a vehicle;
• 22 counts of theft;
• 21 counts of assault;
•16 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia;
• 11 counts of criminal mischief;
• Seven counts of possession of a controlled substance;
• Five counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, aggravated assault impeding breath;
• Four counts of burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, credit/debit card abuse, and disorderly conduct-abusing language;
• Three counts of aggravated sexual assault, criminal trespass, failure to stop and exchange information, fraudulent use of identifying information, and harassment;
• Two counts of deadly conduct, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, failure to comply upon striking a fixed object, failure to identify, criminal attempt at forgery, minor in possession, and possession of alcohol in a vehicle;
• One count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, injury to a child reckless endangerment, injury to an elderly person, cruelty to a livestock animal, unlawful restraint, city ordinance violation, minor in possession of cigarettes, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm by a felon, forgery, interference with child custody, robbery, aggravated robbery, delivery of a controlled substance, filing a false report, public intoxication, and reckless damage.