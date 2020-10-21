Overall crime rates for the City of Henderson dropped for the month of September with a noted increase in cases of assault and theft, and the rarely seen charges of online impersonation and indecent assault.
Henderson Police Department received 751 calls for service, a small reduction from last month’s 769. Of these calls, 692 were dispatched calls with 59 being officer initiated.
In traffic-related incidents, officers issued 89 citations, a dramatic decrease from July’s total of 120.
There were 213 written warnings issued, another decrease compared to last month’s 258. HPD responded to 26 motor vehicle collisions, a huge increase from last month’s 15. With no obvious connection apart from the standard spatial unawareness observed with most accidents, HPD officials continue to urge residents to be cautious of your surroundings especially in parking lots and near intersections.
Assault cases for the month increased dramatically with the cumulative total of assaults standing at 29 including specific charges of 3 counts of aggravated assault; two counts of sexual assault; and one count of assault by threat.
Reports of theft spiked with a total of 30 compared to last month’s 24.
Reports of driving while intoxicated rose to three.
Burglaries have decreased by five with the cumulative total standing at 15 compared to last month’s 20. Included in this total are four reported burglaries of a building, six reported burglaries of a habitation, and five burglaries of a vehicle.
Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in August, included the following:
• 30 counts of theft;
• 23 counts of assault;
• Nine counts of criminal mischief; disorderly conduct; and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Six counts of burglary of a habitation;
• Five counts of burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance;
• Four counts of burglary of a building; forgery; and harassment;
• Three counts of criminal trespass; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; driving while intoxicated; interference with child custody; and possession of alcohol in a vehicle;
• Two counts of sexual assault; failure to comply; duty upon striking a fixed object; failure to comply upon striking a fixed object; credit card abuse; driving while license invalid; evading with a vehicle; fraudulent use of identifying information; and sex offender failure to comply;
• One count of theft of a firearm; indecent assault; online impersonation; stalking; theft of service; hindering a secured creditor; robbery; resisting arrest, search, or transport; public intoxication; injury to an elderly person, injury to a child; illegal dumping; failure to stop and render aid; deadly conduct; arson; animal cruelty; failure to stop and give information; retaliation by threat; public intoxication; assault by threat; assault on a pregnant woman causing bodily injury; and abandoning or endangering a child.