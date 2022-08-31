Rusk County Sgt. muffles trio’s crime spree
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office spent no idle time locating and capturing three suspects in a reported catalytic converter theft.
RCSO Deputies responded to a call at a residence on CR 438 West at approximately 1:50 p.m., Monday afternoon. The caller reported that there appeared to be three individuals “getting something” from underneath his truck.
Before Deputies arrived on the scene, the suspects left the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Thanks to the caller’s attention to detail, a good description of the vehicle was transmitted over the radio.
Moments later, at approximately 2:00 p.m., RSCO Sergeant Cody Runnels located the Tahoe, near the scene, at a nearby Dollar Store.
Deputies at the crime scene advised that the catalytic converter had been cut from the complainant’s truck. Sgt. Runnels was able to locate the converter in the possession of the three suspects in the Tahoe.
All three individuals were taken into custody and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and transported to the Rusk County Jail.
April Corley, Wesley Bromley, and Jarod Brown are currently awaiting magistration in the JP5 Court of Judge Jana Enloe.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my entire force,” said Rusk County Sheriff John Wayne Valdez. “This is a prime example of the kind of teamwork my full department exhibits. Instead of taking a report and coming back to the office to wait for CID to investigate, these officers are on the street actively searching. This kind of active teamwork just solved a case in minutes.”