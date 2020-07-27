Henderson native, James Creer, will be taking to the stage in the starring role of Alonzo Fields in the one-man show “Looking over the President’s Shoulder” at Tabard Theatre in San Jose, CA.
Born and raised in Henderson, Creer was a 1979 HHS graduate. He attended Kilgore College after which he moved on to Sam Houston State University.
He spent his formative years honing his vocal craft as a member of Arlem Grove Baptist Church where he served as Minister of Music. He even led a Gospel music segment on Henderson’s KWRD radio station.
After working in the Comptroller’s office in Austin and later the Attorney General’s office, Creer felt called to pursue his passions and made the bold move to California.
His acting and vocal career skyrocketed and he has since played numerous principal roles in many local theater productions. He recently debuted with Sunnyvale Players as the Lion in The Wiz, Shelton Theatre in San Francisco with Juke Joint Juke Box, Mountain View Performing Arts Center in Jive, and Hillbarn Theatre as Horse in The Full Monty. For Tabard he has appeared in I Do! I Do!; Crowns; Tuesdays with Morrie; The Duke, The Count, and Me; Driving Miss Daisy; Stompin’ at the Savoy; and Bandstand Beat. He appeared in South Bay Musical Theatre’s Broadway By The Decade, Finian’s Rainbow, Mack and Mabel, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and Guys and Dolls, and in Ragtime for both Broadway by the Bay and Children’s Musical Theatre’s marquee production.
Creer has been a guest soloist for Schola Cantorum of Los Altos, San Jose Jazz Festival with jazz band Nineteen, and debuted Brian Holmes’ operetta Fashion God in San Francisco.
Creer is currently president of the Silicon Valley Gay Men’s Chorus; he is a member of Campbell United Methodist Church and sings in the Chancel Choir.
His ongoing performance in Looking Over the President’s Shoulder is told from the unique perspective of the Chief Butler who served four U.S. presidents and their families, from Hoover to Eisenhower. As Fields says in the play, written by James Still, “It was like being in the front row and watching the passing parade of history….”
Performed live at Tabard Theatre, presented via multi-camera, and live-streamed directly to you in the comfort and safety of your own home. The performance is approximately two hours, including one intermission. Video preshow will start 30 minutes prior to the performance time.
Due to the pandemic, Tabard Theatre is closed to patrons, and currently operating as a broadcast studio only.
To see our local legend perform you can purchase tickets for the live-streamed performance at https://www.tabardtheatre.org/vbotickets/.
When purchasing tickets remember that the shows are scheduled on PDT and will be two hours behind our local time.