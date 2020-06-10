DPS

On June 5, 2020, at 8:49 AM, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-782, approximately 5 miles northwest of the city of Tatum in Rusk County. 

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Jeff David Modisette, 53, of Henderson was traveling east on CR-2177 approaching the intersection of FM-782 where he disregarded the stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 driven by Mark Lewis Warren, 38, of Tatum who was traveling south on FM-782.

Modisette was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cindy Redman and taken to Rader Funeral Home in Longview.

Warran reportedly had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription