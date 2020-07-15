According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have increased to 70, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities remained at three as TDCJ representatives continue to monitor the correctional facilities within the area.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 135 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 80 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The age bracket most affected by the pandemic within the area remains at 40 to 59-year-olds with two-week totals showing an increase in infections of those aged 20-39, according to a newly available graph created by the Office of Emergency Management. Rusk County’s death toll stands at three.
Total reported cases within the state are at 264,313, with a testing total of 2,820,803. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 3,235, an increase from last report’s 2,918, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 136,419, a substantial increase from the 118,326 last reported.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates one offender testing positive, as well as one active employee case, at Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail facility with 89 patients having recovered. Bradshaw has one offender in medical isolation and
East Texas Treatment Facility reports two active offender cases with ten offenders having recovered and two employee testing positive for COVID-19, while two have recovered. ETTF also reports two offenders in medical isolation with 54 on medical restriction. TDCJ reports that 134,438 offenders and 41,324 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 11,839 offenders and 2,096 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 7,561 offenders listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand 91 with 26 pending cause of death investigation. TDCJ reports 28 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total stands at nine.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.