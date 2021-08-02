According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continued its upward trend, rising to 315 from last week’s 267.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,805 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 52 from the total last reported total of 2,753. The county’s recovery total stood at 4,381, an increase of 16 from the last reported total of 4,365. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 2,003.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 30,489 from the last reported total of 29,717. Specific totals reported were 23,581 molecular tests, 2,179 antibody tests, and 4,729 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rested at 112.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 6,347 newly confirmed cases within the state with 35 newly-reported fatalities as of July 29, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 30,679 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 30.48% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 16,494 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 14,185 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 61.31%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 138 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported two employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report one.
ETTF reported having 139 offenders in medical isolation and 103 on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 277 active offender cases and 318 active employee diagnoses.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 168, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 57 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 48 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.