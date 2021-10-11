According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County took a dive with a total of 594, a substantial decrease from Wednesday’s total of 630.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,484 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 28 from the total last reported total of 4,456. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,210, an increase of 120 from the last reported total of 7,090. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,480.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 42,314, with 32,318 molecular tests conducted along with 2,341 antibody tests and 7,653 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 161, an increase of six from Sunday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 5,935 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 257 newly-reported fatalities as of October 7, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 39,714 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39.45% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,354 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 18,360 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 72.29%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 78 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and two from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported five employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC also reported five.
ETTF reported having 81 offenders in medical isolation and 389 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported two offenders in isolation and 68 on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 55.53%, with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,424 active offender cases, an increase of four from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,420, and 572 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of 55 from the 627 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 173, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 630 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 70 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.